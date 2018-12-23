Vontaze Burfict out with another concussion

Getty Images

Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict had just come back from a concussion, but didn’t last long.

Burfict has been declared out the rest of this game against the Browns, after leaving the game in the second quarter.

Burfict was listed as questionable this week, but was cleared to return after missing the previous two games.

He wasn’t happy about the situation, as he angrily snatched his arm away from a member of the team’s athletic training staff who was trying to help him off the field.

Meanwhile, the Browns are cruising 16-0, as the Bengals had just 34 yards of total offense in the first half, including a net negative 15 passing yards.