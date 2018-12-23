Week 16 early inactives

Getty Images

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the early games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.

Packers at Jets

Packers: WR Randall Cobb, T Jason Spriggs, QB Tim Boyle, WR Allen Lazard, OL Nico Siragusa, DL Kenny Clark, LB Kendall Donnerson

Jets: QB Davis Webb, WR Quincy Enunwa, CB Derrick Jones, CB Jeremy Clark, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, OL Eric Smith, DL Foley Fatukasi

Bengals at Browns

Bengals: WR Tyler Boyd, LB Jordan Evans, CB Tony McRae, CB KeiVarae Russell, OL Cedric Ogbuehi, TE Jordan Franks, DE Kasim Edebali

Browns: QB Drew Stanton, CB Phillip Gaines, LB Tanner Vallejo, OL Kyle Kalis, LT Desmond Harrison, DE Chad Thomas, DT Carl Davis

Buccaneers at Cowboys

Buccaneers: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, WR Justin Watson, S Josh Shaw, CB David Rivers, DT Rakeem Nuñez-Roches, DT Jeremiah Ledbetter, TE Tanner Hudson

Cowboys: QB Mike White, WR Tavon Austin, CB Anthony Brown, LB Sean Lee, LB Chris Covington, DL Dorance Armstrong, DL David Irving

Vikings at Lions

Vikings: WR Laquon Treadwell, LB Eric Kendricks, QB Kyle Sloter, CB Craig James, RB Mike Boone, OL Danny Isidora, DL Tashawn Bower.

Lions: DE Kerry Hyder, WR Chris Lacy, CB Teez Tabor, CB Dee Virgin, T Andrew Donnal, LB Nicholas Gigsby, C Leo Koloamatangi

Giants at Colts

Giants: WR Odell Beckham, WR Russell Shepard, LB Alec Ogletree, C Spencer Pulley, QB Kyle Lauletta, S Kamrin Moore, DE Kerry Wynn

Colts: OL Josh Andrews, WR Daurice Fountain, S Clayton Geathers, G Mark Glowinski, S Rolan Milligan, LB Anthony Walker, RB Jonathan Williams

Jaguars at Dolphins

Jaguars: WR DJ Chark, K Josh Lambo, RB T.J. Yeldon, CB Tyler Patmon, DT Eli Ankou, LB Martrell Spaight, OL Brandon Thomas

Dolphins: QB David Fales, S T.J. McDonald, CB Xavien Howard, G Isaac Asiata, T Zach Sterup, DT Kendrick Norton, WR Isaiah Ford

Bills at Patriots

Bills: CB Ryan Lewis, QB Derek Anderson, RB Chris Ivory, WR Ray-Ray McCloud, TE Charles Clay, G Vladimir Ducasse, S Dean Marlowe

Patriots: DE Adrian Clayborn, S Obi Melifonwu, DE Derek Rivers, DE Keionta Davis, C/G James Ferentz, CB Duke Dawson, S Brandon King

Texans at Eagles

Texans: RB Lamar Miller, WR Keke Coutee, DB Mike Tyson, CB Shareece Wright, T Roderick Johnson, NT Brandon Dunn, DE Joel Heath

Eagles: LB D.J. Alexander, DT Bruce Hector, CB Sidney Jones, OL Matt Pryor, G Isaac Seumalo, CB Chandon Sullivan, QB Carson Wentz

Falcons at Panthers

Falcons: K Giorgio Tavecchio, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, S Ryan Neal, RB Jeremy Langford, T Matt Gono, DT Justin Zimmer, DT Terrell McClain

Panthers: QB Cam Newton, DT Kawann Short, CB Lorenzo Doss, WR Mose Frazier, DE Marquis Haynes, RB Travaris Cadet, TE Jason Vander Laan