Week 16 early inactives

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the early games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.
Packers at Jets
Packers: WR Randall Cobb, T Jason Spriggs, QB Tim Boyle, WR Allen Lazard, OL Nico Siragusa, DL Kenny Clark, LB Kendall Donnerson
Jets: QB Davis Webb, WR Quincy Enunwa, CB Derrick Jones, CB Jeremy Clark, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, OL Eric Smith, DL Foley Fatukasi
Bengals at Browns
Bengals: WR Tyler Boyd, LB Jordan Evans, CB Tony McRae, CB KeiVarae Russell, OL Cedric Ogbuehi, TE Jordan Franks, DE Kasim Edebali
Browns: QB Drew Stanton, CB Phillip Gaines, LB Tanner Vallejo, OL Kyle Kalis, LT Desmond Harrison, DE Chad Thomas, DT Carl Davis
Buccaneers at Cowboys
Buccaneers: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, WR Justin Watson, S Josh Shaw, CB David Rivers, DT Rakeem Nuñez-Roches, DT Jeremiah Ledbetter, TE Tanner Hudson
Cowboys: QB Mike White, WR Tavon Austin, CB Anthony Brown, LB Sean Lee, LB Chris Covington, DL Dorance Armstrong, DL David Irving
Vikings at Lions
Vikings: WR Laquon Treadwell, LB Eric Kendricks, QB Kyle Sloter, CB Craig James, RB Mike Boone, OL Danny Isidora, DL Tashawn Bower.
Lions: DE Kerry Hyder, WR Chris Lacy, CB Teez Tabor, CB Dee Virgin, T Andrew Donnal, LB Nicholas Gigsby, C Leo Koloamatangi
Giants at Colts
Giants: WR Odell Beckham, WR Russell Shepard, LB Alec Ogletree, C Spencer Pulley, QB Kyle Lauletta, S Kamrin Moore, DE Kerry Wynn
Colts: OL Josh Andrews, WR Daurice Fountain, S Clayton Geathers, G Mark Glowinski, S Rolan Milligan, LB Anthony Walker, RB Jonathan Williams
Jaguars at Dolphins
Jaguars: WR DJ Chark, K Josh Lambo, RB T.J. Yeldon, CB Tyler Patmon, DT Eli Ankou, LB Martrell Spaight, OL Brandon Thomas
Dolphins: QB David Fales, S T.J. McDonald, CB Xavien Howard, G Isaac Asiata, T Zach Sterup, DT Kendrick Norton, WR Isaiah Ford
Bills at Patriots
Bills: CB Ryan Lewis, QB Derek Anderson, RB Chris Ivory, WR Ray-Ray McCloud, TE Charles Clay, G Vladimir Ducasse, S Dean Marlowe
Patriots: DE Adrian Clayborn, S Obi Melifonwu, DE Derek Rivers, DE Keionta Davis, C/G James Ferentz, CB Duke Dawson, S Brandon King
Texans at Eagles
Texans: RB Lamar Miller, WR Keke Coutee, DB Mike Tyson, CB Shareece Wright, T Roderick Johnson, NT Brandon Dunn, DE Joel Heath
Eagles: LB D.J. Alexander, DT Bruce Hector, CB Sidney Jones, OL Matt Pryor, G Isaac Seumalo, CB Chandon Sullivan, QB Carson Wentz
Falcons at Panthers
Falcons: K Giorgio Tavecchio, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, S Ryan Neal, RB Jeremy Langford, T Matt Gono, DT Justin Zimmer, DT Terrell McClain
Panthers: QB Cam Newton, DT Kawann Short, CB Lorenzo Doss, WR Mose Frazier, DE Marquis Haynes, RB Travaris Cadet, TE Jason Vander Laan