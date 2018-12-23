Xavien Howard out again for Dolphins

Getty Images

Cornerback Xavien Howard returned to practice for the Dolphins this week, but he’s not ready to return to game action.

Howard is one of seven Dolphins on the inactive list the team released 90 minutes ahead of kickoff against the Jaguars. It’s the third straight game that Howard has missed.

Howard, who leads the NFL with seven interceptions, is joined on the inactive list by safety T.J. McDonald. That leaves Miami shorthanded in the secondary, although Jaguars quarterback Cody Kessler has not done much to show that he’ll be able to take advantage of the missing pieces.

The Dolphins will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to Jacksonville or if the Colts and Patriots both win their games.