Adam Gase: I don’t need to lobby for my job

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said on Monday that the team will not make a play to hire Jim Harbaugh as their head coach, but there’s been no word on whether they’ll hold onto Adam Gase for a fourth season on the sideline in Miami.

At his Monday press conference, Gase said that the topic of 2019 has not come up in any of his conversations with Ross to this point.

“We haven’t had a discussion about it,” Gase said, via the Miami Herald. “It’s been business as usual for us. I’m only worried about this week. I’m still here, so I don’t need to lobby for my job. I’m not worried about that. I’m worried about Buffalo.”

A win over Buffalo would give Gase a 24-24 record over his three seasons with the team and he was asked if he thought the team overestimated its talent heading into the season. Gase pointed to the injuries the team suffered as the biggest reason that they’ve gone 4-8 since winning their first three games.

“We lost good players,” Gase said. “You know we don’t have a 90 man roster, right? We lost good players. We have 53 guys. It’s not like you have a minor league system where you have a huge stable of guys backing up the starters. It’s a thin roster. Every team is. You are hoping you can stay as healthy as possible. We are living in a little bit of fantasy land thinking there are a whole bunch of guys waiting in the wings.”

If the Dolphins don’t make any announcement about Gase’s status this week, speculation about a possible new coach waiting in the wings is likely to linger through the game against the Bills.