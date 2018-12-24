Broncos get on scoreboard, reduce deficit to 17-7

Getty Images

The Broncos finally got on the scoreboard, scoring a touchdown to draw within 17-7 of the Raiders.

Broncos receiver DaeSean Hamilton scored on a 7-yard pass from Case Keenum to complete a 10-play, 82-yard drive. The Broncos managed only 116 yards in the first half and gained only 19 yards on their first drive of the second half.

The key play in the scoring drive came on a third-and-10 from their own 44 when Keenum scrambled up the middle for 17 yards.

Phillip Lindsay injured his right wrist on a 7-yard run before Hamilton’s touchdown, but it appears Lindsay will return.

Keenum has completed 15 of 24 passes for 139 yards and the touchdown.