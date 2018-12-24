Chargers expect Austin Ekeler back this week

Getty Images

The Chargers got running back Melvin Gordon back in the lineup against the Ravens on Saturday night, but his presence wasn’t enough to get them past Baltimore.

The loss means the Chargers remain behind the Chiefs after Kansas City’s Sunday night loss to the Seahawks. They can still wind up as division champs if they beat the Broncos and the Raiders beat the Chiefs in Week 17 and it looks like they’ll be able to use Austin Ekeler at running back along with Gordon.

Head coach Anthony Lynn said on Monday that he expects Ekeler to play in the regular season finale. He’s missed the last two games while in the concussion protocol and has been a productive runner and receiver when called upon this season.

A Raiders win in Kansas City might be asking too much. If so, Week 17 will allow Ekeler to knock off any rust and get ready for the Chargers’ first playoff game.