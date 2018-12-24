Colt McCoy won’t return after all

AP

Colt McCoy was holding out hope.

But when Washington’s went away yesterday, his did too.

According to Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post, McCoy will not return this year, with the team eliminated from playoff contention with Philadelphia and Minnesota’s wins and their loss to the Titans.

McCoy said last week he was hoping to play in the regular season finale against the Eagles, which would have been 27 days after breaking his fibula against them (Dec. 3). That always seemed optimistic, so perhaps they’re protecting him from himself.

McCoy started running some drills last week, but it became a moot point with results of other games. Josh Johnson will draw another start to close out the season.

Washington has put 21 players on injured reserve this year.