Cowboys will activate C.J. Goodwin from IR, cut Lance Lenoir

Getty Images

The Cowboys will activate cornerback C.J. Goodwin from injured reserve. They will cut receiver Lance Lenoir in a corresponding move.

Lenoir’s release signals the return of receiver Tavon Austin, who has not played since Week Six when he injured his groin. The Cowboys hope to re-sign Lenoir to the practice squad.

Goodwin, who went on injured reserve Nov. 1 with a broken forearm, returned to practice Wednesday.

Goodwin appeared in two games this season, playing three snaps on defensive and 32 on special teams.

The Cowboys used their other short-term injured reserve spot on receiver Noah Brown.