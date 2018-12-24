Dante Pettis, Matt Breida won’t play Sunday

Getty Images

49ers receiver Dante Pettis and running back Matt Breida will not play Sunday, coach Kyle Shanahan announced Monday.

Pettis was diagnosed with an MCL sprain that limited him to 17 snaps against the Bears. He finished his rookie season with 12 games, seven starts, 27 receptions, 467 yards and five touchdowns.

Breida played only nine snaps against the Bears before spraining his ankle. He finished his second season with 13 games, 12 starts, 180 touches, 1,075 yards and five touchdowns.

“I think Matt’s had a very impressive season,” Shanahan said at his press conference. “He started out great filling in, losing [RB Jerick] McKinnon at the beginning of the year. I think Matt stepped in right away and played like a number one back. I think he was up there for a while close to leading the league in rushing. Got a ton of explosives. Had a good yards per carry. He got hurt early on. He’s battled every week to get in there and play for us. He’s ended up hurting it every week also, so it’s lingered all year. Just a credit to him to still be effective when he’s been out there and been able to help us throughout this year has been unbelievable. He has not been 100 percent for a while. That has affected his production. It has made it harder for him to look the same way he did at the beginning of the year. But it shows you the type of guy he is that he can still take it to a whole other level the healthier he gets for next year.”