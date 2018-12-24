Doug Martin runs for TD, giving Raiders 14-0 lead

Getty Images

Doug Martin scored on a 24-yard run, giving the Raiders a 14-0 lead with 7:56 remaining in the first half.

Martin, who was born in Oakland, celebrated with sprints in front of the Black Hole.

The Raiders needed only nine plays to go 89 yards, aided by two Broncos penalties. Linebacker Todd Davis was penalized 6 yards for defensive pass interference, and the Broncos were penalized 5 yards for having 12 players on the field.

Martin has three carries for 29 yards.

Derek Carr has completed 7 of 9 passes for 67 yards, including two completions to tight end Jared Cook for 20 yards. But Cook left the field on the Raiders’ scoring drive in some discomfort.

The Raiders’ first touchdown came on a 99-yard punt return by Dwayne Harris in the first quarter.