Dwayne Harris opens Monday night with spectacular 99-yard touchdown

AP

If the Raiders are leaving Oakland after tonight’s game, they’re getting their finale started in style.

When Denver was forced to punt on its opening possession, the Broncos stopped the ball at the 1-yard line to keep it out of the end zone. One problem: They didn’t have full control of the ball, and that allowed Raiders punt returner Dwayne Harris to make the heads-up play of the year.

Harris picked up the ball, sprinted toward the sideline, and then turned upfield and ran for a 99-yard touchdown.

It was one of the greatest punt returns in NFL history, and it will be remembered forever if this does, in fact, turn out to be the Raiders’ last game in Oakland. It was an outstanding play, and a fun start to Christmas Eve.