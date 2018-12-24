Gareon Conley downgraded to out for tonight

Getty Images

The Raiders downgraded cornerback Gareon Conley, ruling him out for tonight’s game against the Broncos.

The team initially listed Conley as questionable with a concussion, but he did not clear protocol in time for kickoff.

Conley has played all 14 games this season, with 13 starts. He has made 34 tackles, two interceptions and 13 pass breakups.

Rashaan Melvin is expected to start for Conley opposite Daryl Worley, assuming Worley plays. Worley missed the first two practices of the week with a shoulder injury before being limited Saturday. Oakland listed Worley as questionable.

The Raiders also listed defensive tackle Maurice Hurst as questionable with an ankle injury.