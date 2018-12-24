If Jets can get Jim Harbaugh, Mike Maccagnan likely would stay

Getty Images

The Jets plan to make a run at Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. If they can land the man who has said he’s not leaving Michigan, what would the Jets do with G.M. Mike Maccagnan?

It’s believed that Maccagnan is on board with the move, primarily because he has no other choice. If he resists, he could join coach Todd Bowles as a former employee of the organization. Instead, Maccagnan hangs around and tries to co-exist with a guy who had a very hard time co-existing with Trent Baalke in San Francisco.

Regardless, the effort is coming. CEO Christopher Johnson, who is filling in for his brother Woody as the team owner serves as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom, personally has been doing the research and making the calls and coming to the conclusion that Jim Harbaugh may be the right guy to help the Jets get to where they haven’t been in 50 years, and counting — and to work with a potential franchise quarterback who has shown increasing signs of promise in his rookie season.