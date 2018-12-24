Jets say “no truth” to reported interest in Jim Harbaugh

Getty Images

Jets head coach Todd Bowles had no comment on PFT‘s Sunday report that the Jets plan to make a run at hiring University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh to replace Bowles in 2019, but Jets CEO Christopher Johnson has weighed in.

Johnson released a statement via the team’s Twitter account on Monday morning.

“Todd Bowles is our Head Coach. There is no truth to the report of our interest in Jim Harbaugh.”

PFT stands by our reporting, which includes the team’s plan to offer Harbaugh more than he makes at Michigan and that General Manager Mike Maccagnan would likely stay with the team if things worked out with a Harbaugh bid.