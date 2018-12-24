JuJu Smith-Schuster apologizes for letting “everyone down”

AP

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was listed as questionable heading into Sunday’s game against the Saints because of a groin injury, but wrote a tongue in cheek message on Twitter a day before the game that he’d be playing because it was the finals of most fantasy football leagues.

Smith-Schuster was back on Twitter Monday, but the message wasn’t delivered with a smiley face. Smith-Schuster fumbled to end Pittsburgh’s final offensive possession of their 31-28 loss to the Saints and wrote an apologetic message to his followers on Monday.

“When I’m at my lowest, I’m not going to hide,” Smith-Schuster wrote. “I’m sorry. That loss was on me. I let everyone down, it won’t happen again.”

Smith-Schuster had 11 catches for 115 yards and drew a pass interference penalty at the 2-yard-line that set the Steelers up for a touchdown. None of that makes the fumble any less painful for Smith-Schuster or the Steelers’ playoff hopes, but the play wasn’t the only reason the Steelers came up short on Sunday.