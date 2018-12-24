JuJu Smith-Schuster apologizes for letting “everyone down”

Posted by Josh Alper on December 24, 2018, 1:15 PM EST
AP

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was listed as questionable heading into Sunday’s game against the Saints because of a groin injury, but wrote a tongue in cheek message on Twitter a day before the game that he’d be playing because it was the finals of most fantasy football leagues.

Smith-Schuster was back on Twitter Monday, but the message wasn’t delivered with a smiley face. Smith-Schuster fumbled to end Pittsburgh’s final offensive possession of their 31-28 loss to the Saints and wrote an apologetic message to his followers on Monday.

“When I’m at my lowest, I’m not going to hide,” Smith-Schuster wrote. “I’m sorry. That loss was on me. I let everyone down, it won’t happen again.”

Smith-Schuster had 11 catches for 115 yards and drew a pass interference penalty at the 2-yard-line that set the Steelers up for a touchdown. None of that makes the fumble any less painful for Smith-Schuster or the Steelers’ playoff hopes, but the play wasn’t the only reason the Steelers came up short on Sunday.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “JuJu Smith-Schuster apologizes for letting “everyone down”

  1. No, it was Tomlin who let the team down … up by 4 late in the game and you go for it on 4th and 5 in your own territory? That was downright stupid. That’s the kind of call Vance Joseph would make.

  2. That’s great of him to man up but, without him, the Steelers aren’t in the game or even in contention for a playoff spot this year.

  4. Mike Tomlin has let the team down over the last six seasons. If it’s not Roethlisberger throwing interceptions, it’s Tomlin and his terrible coaching. The Steelers had 8 pro-bowlers on their roster last season and were beaten at home against the Jaguars right out the gate in the post-season. Now, they have to rely on the Browns just to make the playoffs. If I was Mayfield, I would throw the game. If Belichick had this much talent, or the same roster for that matter, they would have won three more super bowls by now.

  5. That was far from the only reason the Steelers lost the game, it just happened to be the last mistake made. They had chances to close the game out before that play, and they blew it. The Steelers, in general, have several issues, but Tomlin makes way too make boneheaded in game decisions for this team to succeed in the long run.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!