Julius Peppers not ready to talk about 2019 yet

Getty Images

Sunday’s game was the final home contest of the year for the Panthers and that meant it was the final home game of center Ryan Kalil‘s career.

Kalil announced his intention to retire at the end of the season and there was a lot of emotion in his voice while he spoke to the media with his son in his arms after the loss to Atlanta. Kalil’s teammates had plenty to say about him, including defensive end Julius Peppers calling Kalil “one of the greatest teammates I’ve ever played with.”

Peppers’ own future was brought up during his postgame session with reporters. He’s wrapping up his 17th season and is not under contract for 2019, but it’s not a topic he wants to discuss.

“We’ll get into that when it’s time. We’ve still got a game left to play,” Peppers said, via the team’s website.

Linebacker Thomas Davis said last week that he wants to keep playing in Carolina, but that’s not a sure thing and there could be a lot of changes around the Panthers after they close out the season in New Orleans next weekend.