Lamar Miller is “trending upwards” after missing Sunday’s loss

The Texans played without Lamar Miller in Philadelphia on Sunday and their other running backs didn’t add much to the cause in a 32-30 loss.

Alfred Blue and D'Onta Foreman combined to run 11 times for 13 yards and catch six passes for 54 yards. The team had a hard running the ball against the Jets in a Week 15 win after Miller left the game as well, so having him back against the Jaguars would be a good thing for their push to wrap up the divisional title.

On Monday, head coach Bill O’Brien suggested that Miller could be in the mix. He said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, that Miller is “trending upwards” in his recovery from the injury.

Miller has 917 yards and four touchdowns on 193 carries this season.