Matt Bosher fired up the Falcons with big punter hit

Getty Images

December’s when the toughest players hit the hardest.

Naturally, we’re talking about Falcons punter Matt Bosher.

He became a hero to teammates and a viral video yesterday, when he scooped and slammed Panthers returner Kenjon Barner in the second quarter, a jaw-dropping hit (and not just for Barner).

“When the hit happened today, it was clearly one that got everybody excited,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said, via the team’s official website. “Sometimes you catch them just right, . . . He’ll have a highlight for himself for years to come.”

Bosher caught Barner clean with the shoulder, and slammed him into the ground like a WWE star and not an NFL player.

Barner was at least a good sport about it, after having his soul removed forcibly from his body in front of his own fans.

@MattBosher5 this offseason I’m coming to ATL for one reason and one reason only, we gotta fight my son seen that live and in person 🤣😂🤣 you are completely disrespectful 🤣😂🤣😂 — Kenjon Barner (@KBDeuce4) December 23, 2018

The only bad news for the Falcons is the clean, vicious hit also makes you wonder if he’s going to be auditioning for a role on their defense next season.