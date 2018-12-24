Matt Millen gets Christmas Eve heart transplant

Getty Images

Peter King’s Football Morning in America column is full of reactions to on-field events from Week 16 and predictions for what will happen to set the playoff picture in Week 17, but it opens with big news about Matt Millen.

The former NFL linebacker and Lions General Manager suffers from amyloidosis and has been in a Newark, New Jersey hospital waiting for a heart transplant for some time. King’s column opens with a text exchange he had with Millen on Sunday afternoon that includes Millen informing King that a heart had been found.

Millen was set to go into surgery at 1 a.m. on Monday morning and would take between four and six hours, so he’s likely in the operating room at this moment.

“Tell ‘em to pray,” Millen said when asked about a message for King’s readers. “I’ll need it.”

We’ll do that and send our best wishes for Millen and his family.