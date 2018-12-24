Matt Millen out of transplant surgery, heart “a perfect match”

Getty Images

Monday began with word from Peter King in Football Morning in America that former NFL linebacker and Lions General Manager Matt Millen was having heart transplant surgery after months in the hospital waiting for an organ.

Millen was set to start the four to six hour surgery around 1 a.m. and King got an update from Millen’s wife Pat a little after 8 a.m. ET.

“Doctors said the heart was a perfect match and he is doing well. The surgery went smoothly.”

Millen is in recovery and will stay there through the late afternoon. Everyone at PFT is hopeful that Millen continues to do well and sends warm wishes to him, his loved ones and the loved ones of the donor whose heart is now beating in Millen’s chest.