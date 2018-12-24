Mike Tomlin “just wanted to be aggressive” with fake punt

Getty Images

The Steelers faced a fourth-and-five on their 42-yard-line with just over four minutes left to play in Sunday’s game against the Saints and head coach Mike Tomlin sent the punt team on the field.

The Steelers didn’t punt, however. The snap went to fullback Roosevelt Nix and he was stopped short of a first down to hand the ball back to the Saints in Pittsburgh territory. The Saints would score the game-winning touchdown a couple of minutes later and the Steelers’ attempt to vault themselves back into the lead ended with a JuJu Smith-Schuster fumble.

“I just wanted to be aggressive,” Tomlin said in his postgame press conference. “I wanted to ensure that we had an opportunity to win the game. First of all, I liked the play … I thought where the game was and the time of which was left in the game, I thought that if we did not stop them, that we would have the opportunity to have the ball last. We did. Obviously, unsuccessful.”

It was unsuccessful and the loss leaves the Steelers in need of a win and help if they are going to make the playoffs this season. Tomlin said “we made the bed, we’ll lay in it” about a reality that leaves them rooting for the Browns while doing what they can to beat the Bengals.