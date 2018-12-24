Mike Wallace expected to practice this week

Getty Images

Eagles wide receiver Mike Wallace said early this month that he was holding out hope of returning from a fractured fibula before the year was out.

He may have to be satisfied with a return to the practice field. Head coach Doug Pederson was asked at his Monday press conference if there was any chance of Wallace getting back this season.

“Mike Wallace is getting better, too,” Pederson said. “I will tell that you Mike will entertain some more individual reps, Wednesday, Thursday, and see where he’s at moving forward.”

Wallace was injured in September, so it has been a long time since he’s done any on-field work. That makes going from first practice steps to game action in a few days seem like a stretch.

The Eagles need to win in Week 17 while the Vikings lose in order to advance to the postseason. Getting there wouldn’t guarantee Wallace plays again, but it is likely his best chance of avoiding a wait until next season.

UPDATE 4:26 p.m. ET: The Eagles have activated Wallace from injured reserve. They also promoted cornerback Josh Hawkins from the practice squad. Cornerbacks De’Vante Bausby and Chandon Sullivan were waived.