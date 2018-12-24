Monday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills run defense didn’t hold up on Sunday.

The pass rush showed up on a day when little else did for the Dolphins.

DT Danny Shelton was happy to be back in the patriots lineup.

Jets rookie QB Sam Darnold got some compliments from Aaron Rodgers after Sunday’s game.

The Ravens control their path to the playoffs.

Hopes that the Bengals would win out to end the season fell flat on Sunday.

QB Baker Mayfield gave Browns fans reason to cheer at the team’s home finale.

The Steelers have found various ways to lose this season.

Texans RB D'Onta Foreman wasn’t happy with his performance.

The Colts saved their playoff hopes in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game.

Defense led the way for the Jaguars in Miami.

A report card for the Titans after Saturday’s win.

Identifying keys for the Broncos in Monday night’s game.

Ten observations from the Chiefs’ loss on Sunday night.

The Chargers and Ravens could meet again in the playoffs.

Looking back at memorable Raiders moments at the Oakland Coliseum.

The Cowboys defense had a good day against the Buccaneers.

QB Eli Manning played well, but it wasn’t enough to get the Giants a win.

RB Darren Sproles helped the Eagles to a win on Sunday.

QB Colt McCoy won’t play in Washington’s final game.

The Bears solidified their playoff standing with a tough win over the 49ers.

An argument that the Lions should have played QB Jake Rudock on Sunday.

RB Jamaal Williams stepped up for the Packers in their overtime win.

The Vikings turned things around after a slow start on Sunday.

WR Calvin Ridley tied the Falcons’ rookie touchdown record.

Panthers quarterbacks have taken too many hits this season.

RB Alvin Kamara tied the Saints record for touchdowns in a season.

Has WR DeSean Jackson played his final snap with the Buccaneers?

Cardinals QB Josh Rosen ran the ball better than he threw it on Sunday.

Rams QB Jared Goff had a better outing this week.

49ers rookie WR Dante Pettis hurt his knee in Sunday’s loss.

How did the Seahawks contain Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on Sunday night?