Nick Chubb continues his impressive rookie roll

Getty Images

Nick Chubb started the season getting three carries a game. He didn’t become the Browns’ starting running back until Oct. 21.

So naturally, he set the Browns rookie rushing record yesterday, getting to 972 yards with a 112-yard outburst against the Bengals.

“Someone came and told me, but it was not really on my mind,” Chubb said, via Dan Labbe of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “It comes with having great play from everyone on the field. Guys start breaking records and doing great things as a team.”

That team is on a bit of a roll, having won three straight and five of the last six.

And no player symbolizes the shift better than Chubb. He had 16 attempts for 173 yards in the first six games, a number bloated by 63- and 41-yard touchdown runs against the Raiders. The next week, he still got three attempts.

After removing the impediments to his progress (Carlos Hyde and Hue Jackson), he has flourished, averaging 18.5 attempts and 88.8 yards per game.

He needs just 28 yards against the Ravens this week to get to 1,000. And though that’s not easy to accomplish the way the Ravens are playing, he’s given his teammates reason to believe.

“He’s a heck of a running back,” left guard Joel Bitoio said. “Great person, too. He keeps his head down, very quiet but he runs so hard and he makes people miss.”

And no one missed more than the Browns the first six weeks of the season.