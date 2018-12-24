Nick Foles “emotional” after potential home finale as an Eagle

Getty Images

Nick Foles started more games during his first stint with the Eagles than he has since returning to the team before the 2017 season, but the ones over the last two years have been pretty memorable.

He took over a division champ last year and piloted them to a Super Bowl win and has stepped in after another Carson Wentz injury to lead the Eagles to two wins that have kept their playoff hopes alive. Those hopes will end if the Vikings win next Sunday and Foles’ time with the Eagles could come to a close as well.

Foles has a contract for next season, but the $20.6 million cap number is a lot to swallow with the Eagles affirming Wentz is their starter when healthy. After Sunday’s 32-30 win over the Texans, Foles was asked if he’d considered the possibility that Sunday’s game was his final home game as an Eagle.

“It did. It’s emotional,” Foles said in his postgame press conference. “Like I said, I love playing in Philly. I knew there was a chance this could be it. I don’t think about the future, but I am aware off that because this city means a lot to me, this team means a lot to me, wearing that jersey means a lot to me. … This was a special one tonight. I don’t know what the future holds. I’m not going to worry about it. I’m just going to focus on now, enjoy just being in Philadelphia, enjoy the people, enjoy wearing this jersey because it’s some of the most special moments of my life.”

Foles will get at least one more chance to wear the uniform in the season finale against Washington next weekend.