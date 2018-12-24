Nick Foles to start again for the Eagles this week

Getty Images

The Eagles are on another Nick Foles run, so there’s no reason to stop it now.

Coach Doug Pederson just told reporters that Foles would, in fact, start this week against Washington.

He also said they’d evaluate Carson Wentz after this week, leaving the door open for a possible playoff return. Wentz has missed the last two games because of a stress fracture in his back, but they’re not ready to put him on injured reserve yet.

The Eagles need a win over Washington and Minnesota loss to the Bears to sneak into the sixth seed in the NFC playoffs. And once they get there, anything can happen, as Foles proved last year.

If those two things don’t happen, it’s a moot point, as the season is over and Pederson has already declared Wentz the quarterback of the future there.