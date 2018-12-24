Patriots poised for their ninth consecutive playoff bye

The Patriots are one win away from doing what they always seem to do: Earn a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs.

If the Patriots beat the Jets on Sunday (or if the Texans lose), New England will get a first-round playoff bye, just as it has every year since 2010.

The last time the Patriots played in the wild card round of the playoffs was in 2009, when they went 10-6, won the NFC East, won at home in the wild card round but then lost at Denver in the divisional round of the playoffs. Incredibly, all but three NFL teams have played in the wild card round more recently than the Patriots: The Bears, who likely will play in the wild card round this season, and the Buccaneers and Browns, who haven’t played in the wild card round since 2009 because they haven’t been to the playoffs since 2009.

What the Patriots are doing in the 18 years since Tom Brady took over as starting quarterback is the most remarkable run any team has ever had in NFL history. Even if they fall short of making their ninth Super Bowl and winning their sixth with Brady this season, they’re winning with a consistency that no other franchise has ever shown.

52 responses to “Patriots poised for their ninth consecutive playoff bye

  2. In other words if they beat the Jets the Patriots will be one home playoff win away from ensuring that an AFC BEAST representative is playing in the conference championship game for 10 straight years. That’s not a fluke and that’s not evidence that the division champs pump up their record on a supposedly weak division. Quite the opposite actually. 🙂

  3. Pats don’t play in the NFC
    The Denver game in divisional round was 2005 season
    2009 was wild card loss to Ravens
    But good thought

  4. A bye is a playoff win. If counted as such Brady would have like 40 playoff wins. This is why his regular season record is so important. No one has ever won like him.

  6. Huh? First of all the patriots play in the AFC East. Second of all the scenario you are referring to actually happen in 2005 which was the second to last time they played in the wildcard round. In 2009 they played the Baltimore ravens at home, who beat them in the wildcard round. That was the last time the patriots played in the wildcard round. I mean I guess don’t bother getting any facts of the story right? You did spell patriots right so great work. I mean who proofread this? Full of mistakes. Pathetic work

  7. So in addition to all their accolades the Patriots have managed to win titles in not just 2 separate divisions, but conferences! “NFC East”.

    Also,the 2009 Patriots lost at home in the wild card round to the Ravens.

    The year that they lost to Denver in the divisional round was 2005.

  8. One and done….you mean like the teams that beat us this year and lost the very next game….thats funny.I wonder if they are going to watch the Patriots in the playoffs and reminisce about beating the Patriots.They probably will,this year should be no different than the past 20.Habits are hard to break.

  9. Brady looks very off this season. That said, the Texans peed down their leg when they had the chance for a first round bye. The NFL is the NFL.

  10. AFC east has been the weakest division in football over the last 20 years. Pats are great, but when you consistently only need to win 1 home game to go to afc championship you’re gonna have a much easier time.

  13. terripet says:
    December 24, 2018 at 9:22 am

    Brady Gronkowski hogan Hightower all done
    ————————————————————————————-
    Given how little they are getting from Gronkowski, Hogan and Hightower this year, they should be much improved with an infusion of younger talent.

    As for Brady, we’ll see. He looked great against Miami, mediocre at best since.

  14. The greatest run in pro sports history. Right in the face of a cheating commissioner hired to try to slow them down. Imagine if Goodell didn’t frame them twice to be able to steal draft picks without suspicion he was in fact cheating them?

    They’d have 2 more SBs by now, if not 3.

    Pats may have had the last word here, but make no mistake Goodell has cheated. Don’t make me post that Cowher interview again.

  15. No matter what happens this year or in the future, this dynasty is carved in stone and plated in gold. After the loss to the 95 Bears I never imagined that the last 2 decades would be so fulfilling.

    This team doesn’t have Super Bowl written all over it but this wouldn’t be the first time they surprised the world.

  16. I guess it’s that time of year where crazy upsets happen which always benefit the patriots so they have the easier path to the super bowl. Isn’t it funny how it always works out for the Patriots as far as their top competitors getting upset? Always.

  19. As a Patriots fan, I never thought I’d cheer for the Eagles, but I was excited when they pulled off that last-second win against the Texans.

    Jets are looking like a coming team. Patriots will have to dig deep to beat them on Sunday and ensure that bye week.

  20. Like the upset by the Dolphins over the Pats on a fluke double lateral?
    Like the upset by the Steelers who hadn’ won vs Pats in like 10 games, and benefited from it raining flags all day?

    Yeah, it sure is suspicious………… SMDH

    vaphinfan says:
    December 24, 2018 at 9:43 am
    I guess it’s that time of year where crazy upsets happen which always benefit the patriots so they have the easier path to the super bowl. Isn’t it funny how it always works out for the Patriots as far as their top competitors getting upset? Always.

  21. Now sure how it will shake out, or if I’m actually right about this, but if Colts (Titans?) upset Texans, the Pats, at #2 seed, would play winner of Baltimore/Chargers at home — a tough ticket to the AFC Championship, but if Texans beat Colts/Titans, Pats get Texans in Foxboro… also a tough matchup but I’d like their chances in tha one. There are other possible scenarios, of course, but those seem the most likely to me.

  23. Since the Brady Era…Every Division in the NFL has produced 2 or more teams that have earned the top seed in their Conference…except 1…The AFC East…

    Do the Pats win the division playing in the NFC South when the Saints won their last Superbowl or when the Panthers go 15-1?

    Do the Pats win the division playing in the NFC East last year when the Eagles were unstoppable…?

    Do the Pats win the division playing in the AFC West during the Chargers dominance with LT or playing in the AFC West this year…?

    Every Division has had a juggernaut team or two…except the Pats. They never have to worry about the Bills, Dolphins, or Jets getting more than 10 wins!!!

  25. Every Division has had a juggernaut team or two…except the Pats. They never have to worry about the Bills, Dolphins, or Jets getting more than 10 wins!!!

    Excuses excuses

    Didn’t the Jets play in back to back AFC championship games

  26. Do the Pats win the division playing in the NFC South when the Saints won their last Superbowl or when the Panthers go 15-1?

    Do the Pats win the division playing in the NFC East last year when the Eagles were unstoppable…?

    Do the Pats win the division playing in the AFC West during the Chargers dominance with LT or playing in the AFC West this year…?

    Do you know for a fact if those teams come out with the same record if the Patriots played in those divisions?

    No you don’t.

    So it’s a lame argument

    You also leave out the fact that the Patriots play a dirt place schedule every year.

    This season the Patriots have beaten MORE teams with a winning record than ANY team in the league

  27. Do the Pats win the division playing in the NFC South when the Saints won their last Superbowl or when the Panthers go 15-1

    Another reason it’s a bad argument

    In 2015 when the panthers went 15-1
    The next best record in that division was 8-8
    Then 7-9 and 6-10

    So basically the same “weak” division

    So every team you mentioned won the division but every other team in the division was bad.

    So those teams all won week division with no competition

  28. Despite the fact that this year’s AFCE was one of the worst in memory(2 Playoff teams last year), the Pats, with their annual 1rst place schedule, played the 7th hardest schedule in the NFL. That’s based on current records of team’s opponents. They also played the 2nd toughest schedule among playoff teams(Rams 1rst). They also beat 4, maybe 5 playoff teams. End of argument, quit your crying. Excuses are for losers.

  29. Keep your eye on the Patriots running game from now till the end of the Patriots season as long as it lasts. I’ll just say 273 yards rushing (the Bills are a top 10 rush defense so Patriot Hater can zip it about that) is not a fluke.

    There is a much bigger plan in play and Bill the greatest coach of all time knows exactly what he is doing. The league has a lot of big play offenses that can light up the scoreboard…and now it seems Bill and Tom is about to throw the other 31 a curveball.

    Stay tuned. 🙂

  30. scutz1972 says:
    December 24, 2018 at 10:00 am
    They are gonna lose to the Jets next week. The offence is awful. Upset coming.—-

    Actually… it isn’t. It’s just different.

    Stay tuned. 🙂

    Uh oh Patriot Hater. UH OH!

  31. scutz1972 says:
    December 24, 2018 at 10:00 am
    They are gonna lose to the Jets next week. The offence is awful. Upset coming.

    Uh. … that “awful “ O just put up 28 points and over 400 yards on the # 1 overall defense in the league

  34. “AFC east has been the weakest division in football over the last 20 years.”

    Lolz couldn’t be farther from the truth with that myth. AFCE is #3 in winning percentage outside of division in that time, with or without the division leaders included. If it was truly the weakest the AFCE would be #8 in winning percentage outside of division.

  38. my_old_name_was_offensive says:
    December 24, 2018 at 9:59 am
    Since the Brady Era…Every Division in the NFL has produced 2 or more teams that have earned the top seed in their Conference…except 1…The AFC East…

    Do the Pats win the division playing in the AFC West during the Chargers dominance with LT…..

    —————
    Your first point means nothing, if the Pats have the #1 seed, no one else in the division can have it. Oh the AFC East has had Wild Card teams the last two years.

    On point #2, the Pats met LT led Chargers teams twice in the playoffs, and beat them both times. They even made LT cry after one of the games.

  39. GoodellMustGo says:
    December 24, 2018 at 10:19 am
    Keep your eye on the Patriots running game from now till the end of the Patriots season as long as it lasts. I’ll just say 273 yards rushing (the Bills are a top 10 rush defense so Patriot Hater can zip it about that) is not a fluke.

    There is a much bigger plan in play and Bill the greatest coach of all time knows exactly what he is doing. The league has a lot of big play offenses that can light up the scoreboard…and now it seems Bill and Tom is about to throw the other 31 a curveball.
    ——-
    Honestly… the decisions made this offseason- showing Cooks and Amendola the door, getting Michel, getting Hill and drafting Wynn (even if they got hurt) is now making a lot of sense if the Patriots are doing what I really think they are doing.

    Going to be FUN to watch this being unleashed on the league. The usual comment about Belichick, chess and checkers. 🙂

  41. The top playoffs seed is also not far fetched. If the Chiefs go and done in the playoffs, the road to the SB goes through Gillette. At this point, the Patriots should be favored to reach the SB.

  42. The Patriots don’t look like a Superbowl caliber team. I wouldn’t count them out however. They seem beat up, old, etc. It’s amazing to think even under those circumstances they are just a silly play in Miami away from the top seed in the Conference. Hopefully they can wrap up a bye against the Jets, stay healthy in that game and rest up for 13 days. Anything can happen. Go Pats!

  43. On point #2, the Pats met LT led Chargers teams twice in the playoffs, and beat them both times. They even made LT cry after one of the games.

    —-
    They blew them the eff out once too. That was AWESOME.

  44. ‘The last time the Patriots played in the wild card round of the playoffs was in 2009, when they went 10-6, won the NFC East, won at home in the wild card round but then lost at Denver in the divisional round of the playoffs.’

    This statement is wrong in more ways than one. First off, last time I checked, the Patriots played in the AFC. Second, although 2009 was the last time they played in the wild card round, they didn’t win and then lose in the divisional round – that happened in 2005 and was Brady’s first ever playoff loss. In 2009 the Patriots finished as the 3rd seed and lost at home to the Ravens.

  47. The Pats makes it look so easy to win the AFCE. This one shows that it really is not that easy. Winning is not easy. It is a struggle. I hope their fans will appreciate the team more and be with them when the going gets tough. We are so spoiled and act like brats when they lose. Best of Luck, Patriots!
    As to the haters, Merry Christmas!

  48. This is why I hate divisions/conferences in sports. Make everyone play 16 different opponents each season. So much better. I don’t care about these forced “rivalries.” I only care about the rivalries created in the playoffs where you keep running into the same opponents because you’re good!

    Any possible playoff matchup. No free passes into postseason/bye. Fan bases get to see their team play entire league in 2 year span.

  49. wib22 says:
    December 24, 2018 at 11:29 am

    Belichick knows Brady is done and Gronk is a shell of himself.

    Bills should’ve won yesterday
    ————————————————————————————
    The Bills scored a meaningless TD in garbage time to pull within 12. But sure, they “should’ve won”.

  50. Worst division in football AGAIN gives NE a TEN game season, with 6 free games each year. Well, Miami owned NE in 1 game. I can’t wait to see NE playing Baltimore’s defense. Nobody is scared of NE any more. Brady needs to retire already, for he looks like he has aged over this season. His accuracy is not what it has been in years past. Philly Philly!

  51. No doubt the greatest sports dynasty in history. And for the fat boys squeaking about the afc east, guess what, their record against YOUR division is just as dominant.

