Patriots still looking for answers offensively

Getty Images

The Patriots are usually the ones with their playoff destination in their own hands, and that destination is Gillette Stadium.

But with that all-important box yet to be checked, the Patriots created more questions than they answered yesterday, heading into Week 17.

As Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston wrote: “It’s like seeing a Kennedy returning bottles at Stop & Shop.” And it’s not normal.

The Patriots ran for 273 yards yesterday against the Bills, which is good. But Tom Brady threw for 126, had two picks and a 48.3 passer rating, which is bad. In their first game without wide receiver Josh Gordon, their passing game looked like something that happens in the preseason.

“I don’t know if it’s ‘troubling,’ ” wide receiver Julian Edelman said. “We still got a game left. There’s things we have to tighten up, that’s for sure. We gotta watch this film and go from there but whenever you’re winning games that’s still good. . . .

“Take a look back at history. At this time of the year, we usually run the ball pretty decent. It’s a new year, a new team, I just come in, work hard and do what the coaches ask me to do and that’s that. . . .They do a great job of putting us in the right situations and we’ll go from there. When you’re green you grow, when you’re ripe you rot.”

Platitudes aside, they have some serious work to do, and that’s not in reference to their remaining schedule. They only need to beat the Jets to secure their bye, and the No. 1 seed is still a possibility, but they’re not playing as efficiently as we’re used to seeing.