Pete Carroll plans on coaching another five years

Pete Carroll, 67, is the oldest coach in the NFL. Yet, he signed a contract extension Monday that will take him through the 2021 season.

Carroll plans to coach another five years, at least, he said.

“I’m in great shape,” Carroll said, via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. “I’m counting on a five-year plan. That doesn’t have any statement on my contract. But it’s just kind of the way somebody taught me to look forward, and it helps.”

Team chairman Jody Allen, the sister of late Seahawks owner Paul Allen, began talking to Carroll about a two-year contract extension last week. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the extension is worth more than $11 million per year.

The length of Carroll’s contract now matches that of General Manager John Schneider.

“So grateful to Jody and the organization,” Carroll said. “I love this team and couldn’t be more proud to represent the 12s.”