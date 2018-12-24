Pete Carroll plans on coaching another five years

Posted by Charean Williams on December 24, 2018, 5:26 PM EST
Getty Images

Pete Carroll, 67, is the oldest coach in the NFL. Yet, he signed a contract extension Monday that will take him through the 2021 season.

Carroll plans to coach another five years, at least, he said.

I’m in great shape,” Carroll said, via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. “I’m counting on a five-year plan. That doesn’t have any statement on my contract. But it’s just kind of the way somebody taught me to look forward, and it helps.”

Team chairman Jody Allen, the sister of late Seahawks owner Paul Allen, began talking to Carroll about a two-year contract extension last week. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the extension is worth more than $11 million per year.

The length of Carroll’s contract now matches that of General Manager John Schneider.

“So grateful to Jody and the organization,” Carroll said. “I love this team and couldn’t be more proud to represent the 12s.”

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Pete Carroll plans on coaching another five years

  2. Pete Carroll is having fun and he’s in great shape. They keep bringing in top character kids and talented kids, so it never gets old. Pete doesn’t have to deal with a bunch of nonsense. Tip of the hat to his GM, John Schneider, and also to the late owner Paul Allen. The one theme that seems to be a constant with Paul Allen’s team is high character people.

  3. I’m still waiting for one of my siblings to create a billion dollar empire and give me a cushy job, but so far they are slacking!

    Congrats to coach Carroll. He, Russell Wilson & the Seahawks have a true identity.

  4. Stability.

    They had a great owner in Paul. His sister seems to want to prolong his legacy and vision for the team. They have a stable front office with the GM. A head coach that doesn’t want to leave. And a franchise QB that, if it works out, will be there most of, if not, his entire career.

    Those four are the foundation, and most important pieces, of an NFL franchise.

    Happy that Pete wants to stick around longer. Pete and John have worked great with each other, and seem to be in lock step with personnel decisions.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!