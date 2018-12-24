Pete Carroll, Seahawks agree on extension through 2021

Getty Images

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll guided his team back to the playoffs after an offseason of major changes to the roster and he’s got a new contract to go with the Wild Card berth.

The team announced that Carroll has signed an extension that runs through the 2021 season, which would be his 12th year with the organization. Carroll’s previous deal was set to expire after the 2019 season.

“So grateful to Jody [Allen, the sister of late owner Paul Allen and Trustee of the Paul G. Allen Trust] and the organization,” Carroll said in a statement. “I love this team and couldn’t be more proud to represent the 12s.”

No other terms were announced, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it is worth over $11 million per season. Carroll is 97-59-1 including the playoffs since being hired in Seattle.

When the year began, some may have thought that the roster overhaul would pave the way for more expansive changes to the football operations in Seattle. A 4-5 start to the year didn’t do much to those views, but a 5-1 run has changed the picture significantly for the Seahawks.