Pete Carroll: There weren’t many people who thought we could do this

The Seahawks spent the offseason saying farewell to many of the key players from the teams that went to two Super Bowls and made five straight playoff appearances between 2012-2016, which led many to believe that the team would be rebuilding in 2018.

An 0-2 start to the year, the loss of safety Earl Thomas for the season in Week Four and a 4-5 record through nine games didn’t do much to change that feeling, but word of their demise was exaggerated. They won four straight to put themselves back into playoff contention and stamped their ticket with Sunday night’s 38-31 win over the Chiefs.

After the game, head coach Pete Carroll called the team’s midseason turnaround “a real statement about leadership” and said it meant a lot to prove the team’s doubters wrong.

“There’s an emotion to it that’s deep, and it’s because there weren’t very many people that thought we could do this,” Carroll said, via the team’s website. “Most everybody thought we didn’t have a chance. To hang together, hang through it, we got it done before the season is over. I wish we would have nailed it last week, too, to keep this feeling that’s going on the last 6 or 7 weeks or whatever, I don’t know how many weeks it’s been, but we’ve been riding it. It’s a magnificent feeling that gives us the confidence that we can go anywhere and play anybody. We’re ready to roll.”

Next week’s results will determine if Seattle is the fifth or sixth seed in the playoffs, but the fact that they are there at all gives the team plenty to celebrate this Christmas.