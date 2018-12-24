Phillip Lindsay tops 1,000 yards

Getty Images

Phillip Lindsay didn’t need long to top the 1,000-yard mark for the season.

The Broncos running back entered Monday night’s game with 991 yards. He had six carries for 26 yards in the first quarter.

Lindsay became only the third undrafted rookie to reach that milestone, joining Indianapolis’ Dominic Rhodes, who had 1,104 yards in 2001, and Tampa Bay’s LaGarrette Blount, who had 1,007 yards in 2010.

He is the sixth Broncos’ rookie to gain 1,000 rushing yards.

Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon is the only other AFC running back over 1,000 yards, with a conference-leading 1,063.

The Broncos trail 7-0 after allowing Dwayne Harris‘ 99-yard punt return with 10:10 left in the first quarter.