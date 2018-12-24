Phillip Lindsay won’t return with hand injury

Getty Images

Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay appeared as if he wanted to return, but he won’t.

The Broncos have ruled him out with a right hand injury.

Lindsay’s wrist was bent back on a 7-yard run on the play before the Broncos scored their only touchdown. He had the hand taped as if he was going to try to go back in the game.

Lindsay, who entered with 991 yards, did pass the 1,000-yard mark for the season, becoming only the third undrafted rookie to accomplish that feat.

He finished with 10 carries for 46 yards. Lindsay also caught two passes for 11 yards.

The Raiders lead 24-7 midway through the fourth quarter.