Raiders put Daryl Worley on IR, sign two from practice squad

Getty Images

Gareon Conley won’t be the only cornerback missing from the Raiders lineup in their home finale on Monday night.

The Raiders announced that they have placed Daryl Worley on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Worley had been listed as questionable for the game against the Broncos.

Worley signed with the Raiders after being released by the Eagles in the wake of a DUI arrest. He was suspended for the first four games of the year and made nine starts upon his return to action. He had 33 tackles and an interception.

The Raiders also announced that they have waived defensive end Damontre’ Moore. Moore appeared in two games this season.

They filled the open roster spots by promoting safety Dallin Leavitt and tight end Paul Butler from the practice squad.