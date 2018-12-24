Raiders rolling, up 17-0 at halftime

Getty Images

The Raiders’ 2019 draft picks keep falling. The Raiders own the first-round picks of the Cowboys and Bears, but both teams won division titles. That means those choices will fall somewhere between selections 21 and 32.

Oakland entered tonight holding the second overall choice with a 3-11 record, but the Raiders are playing like a team that doesn’t care a thing about tanking.

The Raiders lead the Broncos 17-0 at halftime, with Denver looking like a team that has quit on its coach.

A victory by Oakland would drop the Raiders’ own projected draft position to fourth overall.

The Broncos had six possessions in the first half, none of more than seven plays and none of more than 34 yards. They gained only 116 yards, with their only chance to score came on a 58-yard field goal attempt by Brandon McManus on the final play of the first half that fell just short.

The first five Denver drives ended in punts.

Case Keenum is 10-of-16 for 77 yards. Courtland Sutton has four catches for 39 yards, including a 20-yarder that gave McManus a chance for the field goal.

The Raiders scored on a 99-yard Dwayne Harris punt return with 10:10 in the first half. It was the third punt return of 99 yards or longer in NFL history. Patrick Peterson also has a 99-yarder, and Robert Bailey set the NFL record with a 103-yard return.

The Raiders took their first 14-point lead since Week 12 of last season when Doug Martin ran 24 yards for a score. They added a field goal with 19 seconds left in the first half on a 43-yard Daniel Carlson field goal.

Carlson is 14-of-15 on field goals with the Raiders. His 93.3 percentage is on pace for franchise record, bettering the previous mark of 91.2 percent set by Sebastian Janikowski in 2012.

Derek Carr is 12-of-17 for 121 yards. Jordy Nelson has three catches for 42 yards. Martin has five carries for 40 yards and a touchdown.