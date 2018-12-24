Rashaad Penny expected to return this week

Getty Images

Even though the Seahawks have clinched a playoff berth, with the only thing to be determined is whether they are the fifth seed or the sixth seed, Pete Carroll said Seattle will “go for it” this week against the Cardinals.

That means running back Rashaad Penny could play.

In fact, Carroll expects Penny to return, saying the rookie should “come roaring back,” Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.

Penny, the 27th overall pick, missed the past two games with a knee injury.

He has 90 touches for 488 yards and two touchdowns this season for the league’s No. 1 rushing offense.

Carroll also said right tackle Germain Ifedi (groin) should play this week, but it’s too early to know on left guard J.R. Sweezy (foot).