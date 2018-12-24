Report: Vance Joseph could turn up in Cincinnati

Getty Images

Vance Joseph hasn’t lost his current job, yet. But there’s already speculation about where the next one will be.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Broncos head coach for another week is “expected to emerge” as a candidate in Cincinnati.

At the moment, the Bengals still have a head coach too, but Marvin Lewis may wake up this morning and decide he doesn’t need this anymore.

At the very least, he’ll need a defensive coordinator after jettisoning Teryl Austin early this season. Joseph would be a natural fit there, and would lend some credibility to that side of the ball as he tries to re-establish his coaching resume.

Joseph was Lewis’ secondary coach for two years (2014-15), so there’s familiarity there. And as they’ve shown, the Bengals have been able to go with familiar, and stick with it for a long time.