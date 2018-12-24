Report: Washington releases D.J. Swearinger

Getty Images

Washington safety D.J. Swearinger was critical of his own coaches in the wake of Saturday’s season-killing loss to the Titans.

So Monday, his coach told him to take a hike.

According to Grant Paulsen of The Athletic, Swearinger was called into coach Jay Gruden’s office this morning and was released.

Swearinger teed off on defensive coordinator Greg Manusky’s play-calls late in the game, as Blaine Gabbert led the Titans back for a win. He said their decisions were “horrible.”

With the season shot anyway, Gruden has apparently chose tranquility over talent. Swearinger had been a productive player, and had a year left on his contract.