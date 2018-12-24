Ricky Jean Francois: If you want to change the culture, change the people

Getty Images

The Lions fell to 5-10 on Sunday when the Vikings scored 27 straight points after Detroit got out to a 9-0 lead in the first half of the game.

It was the sixth double-digit loss of head coach Matt Patricia’s first season with the Lions and it seems inevitable that there will be a lot of roster moves this offseason as Patricia and General Manager Bob Quinn try to put together a better team. However that plays out, defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois says the players on hand need to fully buy into what’s going on.

“I think I heard Gandhi say this in a book I read: ‘The only way you can change a culture is you’ve got to change the people within in,’” Jean Francois said, via the Detroit Free Press. “You want to change the culture, change the people. I’m not finger-pointing on who needs to change or who needs to go somewhere. But if you want a different regime, you want a different buy-in or something like that, the only way you get a different culture is you change the people that sit in it.”

There’s always talk of culture change when new coaches get hired and there’s been a lot of that in Detroit this year. Right now, it’s very much a work in progress and will remain so until the team shows it can win consistently under the current leadership.