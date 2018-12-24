Shane Ray, Su’a Cravens inactive again for Broncos

Getty Images

Broncos linebacker Shane Ray found it “disrespectful” to get late notice that he was a healthy scratch against the Browns in Week 15, but he had more preparation for this Monday’s trip to the inactive list.

In addition to last week’s message about his spot on the depth chart, Ray was also on the injury report due to an illness. He was listed as questionable after missing the last two practice days of the week.

Safety Su'a Cravens joins Ray on the inactive list again this week, but remains a healthy scratch this time. Cornerback Brendan Langley was ruled out on Saturday with a concussion and tight end Matt LaCosse is out after being listed as questionable due to an ankle injury. Defensive end DeMarcus Walker, cornerback Craig Mager and defensive back Trey Marshall round out the list.

The Raiders downgraded cornerback Gareon Conley to out on Monday. Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, tight end Paul Butler, wide receiver Keon Hatcher, offensive lineman Denver Kirkland, cornerback Montrel Meander and tackle Justin Murray are also inactive.