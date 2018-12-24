Taylor Heinicke getting an MRI for Christmas

Getty Images

The Panthers may need another quarterback for a final meaningless game.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera told reporters that replacement starter Taylor Heinicke was getting an MRI on his left (non-throwing) elbow.

Heinicke left yesterday’s game after landing awkwardly, but returned and finished the game with a large brace on his left arm. He was subbing for Cam Newton, who is still on the roster but has effectively been shut down because of a shoulder injury.

Rivera didn’t offer any prognosis for Heinicke, but they only have one healthy one on the roster, Kyle Allen — who was promoted from the practice squad last week.

They’re not going to play Newton, so unless Heinicke’s able to go, they’re going to have to find one for a week.