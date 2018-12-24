Texans place Demaryius Thomas, Kayvon Webster, Brian Peters on IR

Getty Images

The Texans made the move official, placing receiver Demaryius Thomas on injured reserve with a ruptured Achilles’ tendon. Thomas will undergo surgery to repair the damage.

The Texans also placed cornerback Kayvon Webster and inside linebacker Brian Peters on injured reserve. Webster just returned from injured reserve last week but injured his thigh after only eight snaps against the Eagles.

Webster appeared in two games, with one tackle and no interceptions.

Houston promoted receiver Steven Mitchell from the practice squad to fill Thomas’ roster spot.

The Texans also announced they signed outside linebacker Chris Landrum to the practice squad and cut linebacker Kennan Gilchrist from the practice squad.