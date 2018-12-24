The full schedule for Week 17

Getty Images

We found out on Sunday that the Colts and Titans will close out the regular season on NBC in a game that will determine which of the two AFC South clubs advance to the postseason this year.

The other 30 teams will also be in action on Sunday and all of the other games will either kick off a 1 p.m. ET or 4:25 p.m. ET. As usual, the league has done its best to make sure that as few teams as possible are kicking off with nothing to play for in the final week of the season by moving games between the two windows.

The full schedule appears below along with which television network will be broadcasting the game.

1:00 p.m. ET

Falcons at Buccaneers FOX

Panthers at Saints FOX

Cowboys at Giants FOX

Lions at Packers FOX

Jaguars at Texans CBS

Dolphins at Bills CBS

Jets at Patriots CBS

4:25 p.m. ET

Raiders at Chiefs CBS

Cardinals at Seahawks FOX

Bears at Vikings FOX

Bengals at Steelers CBS

Browns at Ravens CBS

Chargers at Broncos CBS

Eagles at Washington FOX

49ers at Rams FOX

8:20 p.m. ET

Colts at Titans NBC