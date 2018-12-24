The full schedule for Week 17

We found out on Sunday that the Colts and Titans will close out the regular season on NBC in a game that will determine which of the two AFC South clubs advance to the postseason this year.
The other 30 teams will also be in action on Sunday and all of the other games will either kick off a 1 p.m. ET or 4:25 p.m. ET. As usual, the league has done its best to make sure that as few teams as possible are kicking off with nothing to play for in the final week of the season by moving games between the two windows.
The full schedule appears below along with which television network will be broadcasting the game.
1:00 p.m. ET
Falcons at Buccaneers FOX
Panthers at Saints FOX
Cowboys at Giants FOX
Lions at Packers FOX
Jaguars at Texans CBS
Dolphins at Bills CBS
Jets at Patriots CBS
4:25 p.m. ET
Raiders at Chiefs CBS
Cardinals at Seahawks FOX
Bears at Vikings FOX
Bengals at Steelers CBS
Browns at Ravens CBS
Chargers at Broncos CBS
Eagles at Washington FOX
49ers at Rams FOX
8:20 p.m. ET
Colts at Titans NBC