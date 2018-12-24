Titans don’t expect to have Jurrell Casey against Colts

Getty Images

The Titans and Colts will close out the 2018 regular season next Sunday night in a game that offers a playoff spot as a prize to the winning team.

Tennessee’s bid to win that game is likely to come without the help of defensive tackle Jurrell Casey. Casey hurt his knee in Saturday’s win over Washington and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said on Monday that he does not expect Casey will be able to play in Week 17.

Casey has started every game for the Titans this season and has 62 tackles, seven sacks and two forced fumbles, so it’s a big piece to lose ahead of an elimination game.

Bennie Logan, Darius Kilgo and Matt Dickerson are on hand as reserve defensive linemen behind usual starters Casey, DaQuan Jones and Austin Johnson.