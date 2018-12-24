Titans place Jurrell Casey, Cole Wick on IR

Getty Images

The Titans placed defensive tackle Jurrell Casey and tight end Cole Wick on injured reserve Monday, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

The moves made room for the additions of quarterback Austin Davis and linebacker LaTroy Lewis.

Casey, who injured his knee in Saturday’s win over Washington, started every game for the Titans and made 62 tackles, seven sacks and two forced fumbles.

The Titans signed Wick off the 49ers’ practice squad Dec. 11, but he did not appear in a game.

Davis provides insurance after Marcus Mariota left Saturday’s game with a stinger.

The Titans signed Lewis to their practice squad Oct. 2. He played two games with the Texans last season.