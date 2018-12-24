Titans to sign Austin Davis as insurance

Getty Images

For the second time this season, the Titans are signing quarterback Austin Davis as insurance at the position, Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com reports. When Davis signed Sept. 25, both Marcus Mariota and Blaine Gabbert were injured.

This time, Mariota left Saturday’s victory over Washington after 27 plays with a stinger.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said at his Monday press conference that the extra day of rest should help Mariota, but the team won’t know whether its starting quarterback can play until seeing what he can do this week in practice.

The Titans are concerned enough that they signed Davis to at least get them through the practice week.

Davis, 29, spent two weeks on the Titans’ roster earlier this season but did not play.

He has appeared in 16 games with 10 starts in his career with the Rams, Browns and Seahawks. He also has spent time with the Dolphins and Broncos. Davis has thrown 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his career.