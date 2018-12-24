Todd Bowles won’t talk about his job or Jim Harbaugh

Posted by Josh Alper on December 24, 2018, 10:51 AM EST
Jets head coach Todd Bowles was willing to speak his mind about the officiating in Sunday’s overtime loss to the Packers, but he’s not going to discuss his job security with one game left in the 2018 season.

Reports that Bowles is on his way out have been swirling for some time and he fielded questions on a Monday conference call about whether he is hoping to be back for a fifth season with the Jets.

“Personally, I do not speak about my next job,” Bowles said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “I worry about tomorrow when Christmas comes and I worry about New England on Sunday. And I’ll go from there.”

Mike Florio of PFT reported on Sunday that the Jets are expected to make a run at hiring University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who they also spoke to before hiring Rex Ryan in 2009. To no one’s surprise, Bowles didn’t bite on a question about his response to that report.

“I don’t have one,” Bowles said. “It’s probably a question for the person who reported it.”

Bowles opened his Jets tenure by going 10-6 in 2015, but has gone 14-33 since that point.

  4. Would like to see Bowles continue as Head Coach. Seems that his players respect him and give their all for him.

  5. I also feel bad for Bowles. He took over an aging team in salary cap hell. 2015 was the last year of ‘win now’ and the last three years have been rebuilding years. Now, they might have a franchise QB to build around and when was the last time the Jets could say that? Plus they have tons of cap room next year.

    I’d keep Bowles for one more year rather than starting over.

    He’s a defensive guy and his defense stinks

  8. You guys obviously do not watch a lot of Jets games. Bowles have been absolutely brutal and deserves to be fired. Yesterday’s game was the cherry on top for him. Blow a 15 pt lead in the 4th quarter and set the franchise record for penalty yards in a game. Enough with the excuses for this guy.

  9. It’s so cruel for coaches to have to listen to all this talk (that they will be fired) and it’s more wrong for anyone to ask them about it.
    I was at the Packers/Jets game yesterday and Jets fans were screaming at Bowles that he needs to go. One clown behind us was screaming the Jets should “flush him down the toilet bowl!”
    That’s why the Packers did the right thing when they fired Mike McCarthy. There was no point allowing him to be subjected to that kind of garbage. The Jets should have spared Bowles the same thing.
    By the way, some Jets fans were screaming foul stuff at Aaron Rodgers, too. Some fans can be so classless they should be in rubber rooms bouncing off the walls. My 14 year old grandson was at his first NFL game with me and he couldn’t believe how crass those fans were. I had prepared him before we went that there are always drunken idiots at sporting events who act like jerks, but to focus on the great majority of fans who are respectful.

