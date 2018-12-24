Todd Bowles won’t talk about his job or Jim Harbaugh

Getty Images

Jets head coach Todd Bowles was willing to speak his mind about the officiating in Sunday’s overtime loss to the Packers, but he’s not going to discuss his job security with one game left in the 2018 season.

Reports that Bowles is on his way out have been swirling for some time and he fielded questions on a Monday conference call about whether he is hoping to be back for a fifth season with the Jets.

“Personally, I do not speak about my next job,” Bowles said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “I worry about tomorrow when Christmas comes and I worry about New England on Sunday. And I’ll go from there.”

Mike Florio of PFT reported on Sunday that the Jets are expected to make a run at hiring University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who they also spoke to before hiring Rex Ryan in 2009. To no one’s surprise, Bowles didn’t bite on a question about his response to that report.

“I don’t have one,” Bowles said. “It’s probably a question for the person who reported it.”

Bowles opened his Jets tenure by going 10-6 in 2015, but has gone 14-33 since that point.