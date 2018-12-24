Todd Gurley could sit out another week

Getty Images

The Rams expected Todd Gurley to play up until game time Sunday. He didn’t.

Nothing has changed this week.

If Gurley is ready to play, he’ll play. If he’s not, he won’t.

“It’s kind of the same place we were at,” Rams coach Sean McVay told beat reporters Monday in a conference call. “He came in, was feeling good today. We’re just taking it a day at a time right now. . . .I know he’s done a nice job with his rehab. No real updates, but we’re just kind of going to take it day-to-day with Todd.”

The Rams made the decision to make Gurley inactive after putting him through a pregame workout. He has dealt with left knee inflammation since Week 15.

“We want to do what’s best for Todd most importantly and what’s best for Todd is also what’s best for our football team,” McVay said. “We don’t want to do anything where we’re putting him in harm’s way, if we feel like it could be something where we’re putting him at risk. But if he’s getting back, if he’s feeling good, then the anticipation is getting him ready to go. But we’re just going to take this one day at a time right now.

“It was good to see what [C.J. Anderson and John Kelly] did yesterday, but nothing changes with regards to our approach with Todd. If we can get him ready to go, then that’s what we’ll do. and if not, then we’ll just kind of play that by ear.”

The Rams are playing for a first-round bye. A Rams loss to the 49ers plus a Bears victory over the Vikings would force the Rams to play wild-card weekend.

Gurley still ranks second in rushing with 1,251 yards, trailing NFL-leader Ezekiel Elliott by 183 yards. The Cowboys are playing for nothing Sunday against the Giants, having already clinched the NFC East and locked into the fourth seed.

The Rams are unconcerned if Gurley goes four weeks between games. He last played in Week 15. If he sits out this week, and the Rams get a bye, he wouldn’t play again until the divisional round.

McVay rested his star players in the preseason, and they didn’t miss a beat in the season opener against Oakland.

“You’d obviously like to be able to get these guys as much work as possible, but most importantly is the health,” McVay said. “. . .Would it be ideal? No. But is it something that you’re going to be concerned with? No.

“I think we have a lot of confidence in Todd, and if he’s ready to go, then he’ll be good to go, and he’ll be sharp whenever that is.”