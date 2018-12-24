Vrabel on Mariota: We’ll see what he can do at practice

Getty Images

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota left Saturday’s win over Washington late in the first half with a stinger and stayed on the sideline while Blaine Gabbert ran the offense the rest of the way.

It’s the third time that Mariota has left a game this season, but Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said at his Monday press conference that the current issue isn’t related to the arm issues that he dealt with earlier in the year. Vrabel also said that Mariota is feeling better than he did after either of those games.

“We’ll see kinda where he’s at today,” Vrabel said.

Vrabel said that the team will look to make sure Mariota can do “everything” they ask their quarterbacks to do in the offense before making any call about who will start against the Colts in Week 17. The winner of that game will qualify for the playoffs while the loser would immediately start their offseason.