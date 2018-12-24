Vrabel on Mariota: We’ll see what he can do at practice

Posted by Josh Alper on December 24, 2018, 12:08 PM EST
Getty Images

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota left Saturday’s win over Washington late in the first half with a stinger and stayed on the sideline while Blaine Gabbert ran the offense the rest of the way.

It’s the third time that Mariota has left a game this season, but Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said at his Monday press conference that the current issue isn’t related to the arm issues that he dealt with earlier in the year. Vrabel also said that Mariota is feeling better than he did after either of those games.

“We’ll see kinda where he’s at today,” Vrabel said. 

Vrabel said that the team will look to make sure Mariota can do “everything” they ask their quarterbacks to do in the offense before making any call about who will start against the Colts in Week 17. The winner of that game will qualify for the playoffs while the loser would immediately start their offseason.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Vrabel on Mariota: We’ll see what he can do at practice

  1. I think the bigger question is what do you do long term with him? I remember when he got drafted, along with Winston. Winston is a character bust and not that great a QB. Mariota has great character but is not that great a QB and can’t consistently stay on the field. It will be interesting to see what these two teams do moving forward.

    As I always say – draft is a crap shoot. Even at the top.

  2. Is there a more fragile QB in the league?

    I won’t call him “soft” because the dude plays hard, lays out linebackers and safeties throwing blocks for his running backs etc, but seriously. How long can the Titans tie hang the hopes of their franchise on a dude who can barely be expected to finish a game he starts, never mind 16 of them every season year after year?

    I like Mariota, but this can’t not be concerning. It’s almost noteworthy when he actually finishes a game without getting hurt.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!