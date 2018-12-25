Aaron Rodgers seems to want Joe Philbin to remain the head coach

December 25, 2018
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won’t be involved in the team’s search for a new coach. If Rodgers were, he’d apparently want the interim coach to get the job.

“We want to play for Joe [Philbin] and give him the best opportunity possible,” Rodgers said after Sunday’s overtime win against the Jets, via Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal. While that’s not quite a “hire this man” endorsement from Rodgers, it’s basically the same message.

Rodgers says the players want to play for Rodgers, and that they want to “give him the best opportunity possible” to get the permanent job. So Rodgers wants the powers-that-be to come to the same conclusion that he, and apparently other teammates, already have reached. Rodgers wants Philbin.

It’s no surprise. Football players are creatures of habit. Rodgers knows Philbin. Rodgers can work with Philbin. A stranger to the organization may do things differently. He may be a guy Rodgers can’t work with. A guy Rodgers ultimately may not like.

So he likes Philbin, and apparently that’s good enough for Rodgers. The question becomes whether it’s good enough for the people who will be making the decision, especially in light of Philbin’s past experience as a head coach, winning 24 of 52 games in three-plus seasons with the Dolphins. Now that Rodgers has made his preference clear, the question becomes whether the Packers would hire Philbin to placate Rodgers — or hire someone else to spite him.

45 responses to “Aaron Rodgers seems to want Joe Philbin to remain the head coach

  9. Bill Belichick didn’t exactly tear it up in Cleveland. He didn’t tear it up in New England either, until Tom Brady took over. Not a knock on Bill. He’s perhaps the greatest coach of all time. But even the GOAT doesn’t win anything without a great QB.

  14. Philbin might not be that bad,
    Mike McCarthy was a good coach he was just to conservative with Rodgers talents and his play calling got predictable the last few years! I feel if that Philbin would use Aaron and listen to Aaron and not be so conservative! I do not think we need a huge overhaul in coaching! I like the new Defensive coordinator that man can coach a defense! The BIG PROBLEM is Murphy and the GM, look at Green Bays roster and then look at other teams rosters! Green Bay needs a lot more play makers! The Jimmy and Joe’s will make good coaches out of just about anybody! GO SPEND SOME MONEY and get some talent here!

  19. The same Miami fans trashing Philbin, are advocating another year of Gase. Despite Philbin being the only HC during the Tannehill era to avg 21+ ppg. This despite he had a 19 game collegiate starter on opening day.

    But GB would be wise to go with someone who believes in a stout line on both sides of the ball. Philbin and Gase like light quick feet on their OLINE, and they get dominated on the reg.

  20. Don’t think its fair to say that hiring another coaching candidate would be to spite AR. The GM’s job is to decide who the best coach going forward should be.

    It would be in the worst interest in the organization if they hired Philbin just to placate Rodgers.

    GM has to look for a HC that can take them to championships and not babysit a QB

  22. That’s the entire organization and fans mantra “As long as Erin is happy it’s good enough for me!”
    One would hope on this fine day that the trolls would give it a rest….spend time with friends and family, go look at lights, something. But nope, still talking Packers, 24/7/365.

    And the Erin thing…very clever.

  25. “Rodgers says the players want to play for Rodgers, and that they want to “give him the best opportunity possible” to get the permanent job”
    So Rodgers is the coach. We knew that.

  26. Philbin didn’t receive any respect from the Dolphins players for a reason. I would be okay with a Philbin hire. Rodgers has 3-4 years left anyway so go ahead and waste them with a Philbin hire. We will see how good Gute is soon.

  28. charliecharger says:
    December 25, 2018 at 5:16 pm
    Bill Belichick didn’t exactly tear it up in Cleveland. He didn’t tear it up in New England either, until Tom Brady took over..
    He took the Browns to their last playoff win in 94 and started the 95 season even better until Modell pulled the rug. Pats were doing well when Bledsoe got injured, and Pats went 11-5 with Cassell as QB. But apart from that there’s little else to show how good Belichick is except his Giants D won 2 rings.

  29. the entire coaching staff needs to be replaced. the defense and ST are horrendous. They need an OC htat can develop a balanced offense instead of being 100% reliant on Rodgers.

  30. charliecharger says:
    December 25, 2018 at 5:16 pm
    Bill Belichick didn’t exactly tear it up in Cleveland. He didn’t tear it up in New England either, until Tom Brady took over. Not a knock on Bill. He’s perhaps the greatest coach of all time. But even the GOAT doesn’t win anything without a great QB.

    I don’t get this post. He HAS a great QB.

  31. Aaron Rodgers is entitled to voice his opinion. His opinion is actually valued and is based on first-hand knowledge and experience.

    Everyone’s opinion at this site isn’t worth a bucket of warm spit – mine included. Vikie troll’s opinions are worth even less than that.

    #1, firing McCarthy was a knee-jerk reaction and was wrong headed. I know this because posters here agreed with the move.

    #2, there isn’t a single NFL coordinator that jumps out as head and shoulders above the whole mess of ’em.

    No to Joe Philbin.

  32. “Rodgers says the players want to play for Rodgers, and that they want to “give him the best opportunity possible” to get the permanent job.”

    Did nobody else catch the Freudian slip there? Funny typo and may have been intentional, but… the truth is written between the lines. Philbin was there when Rodgers was at his best, even though he wasn’t calling plays. Rodgers wants to recapture his glory days, like all professional athletes, and he wants a coach he knows will stay out of the way.

  33. Shades of The U when Butch Davis left and the players pushed for Larry Coker to get the gig. I don’t agree w/this hire. They finally switched GM’s so they could change the dynamics of the team and now the Statefarm Bitch wants to pick his own pushover coach. Gutekunst better put his foot down or his efforts will be for nothing.

  34. Quite the stretch from a very benign statement. What was he supposed to say? Just so you know, the Packers are not hiring Joe Philbin as their next head coach.

  35. Kaepernick is a Slimeball says:

    Aaron Rodgers fires coaches and Aaron Rodgers hires coaches

    Yawn, nothing to see here. Joe Philbin will not be the Packers’ coach next year, no matter what Aaron Rodgers says he wants.

  36. I say Aaron Rodgers is justified to call the shots and sign that contract, given how the Packers have wasted his best years like they did.

  37. usdcoyotesfan says:
    December 25, 2018 at 6:46 pm
    I say Aaron Rodgers is justified to call the shots and sign that contract, given how the Packers have wasted his best years like they did.
    So in other words Erin deserves all that money despite how he plays and it’s the Packers fault. WOW, I’m guessing your fellow cheeseheads love reading that…..

  38. If you really think the Packers are hiring Philbin as their head coach you are Packer foes hoping/wishing or just plain goofy. Rodgers should be expected to say just what he did. To think otherwise … see above.

  39. Rodgers is the gm. If he wants Philbin as the next head coach, then he’ll end up being the head coach. Packets will never win with Rogers and his cap killer contract. Did he forget that there’s 52 players on the team to divide the cap money. He wants over 25% of the cap while 51 players have to divide the rest. What a greedy pos. That’s not a team player, that’s a me first greedy diva. He don’t care about anyone on his team, or about winning as long as he gets paid what he wants. He shouldn’t be crying and whining when he has nobody to throw to and nobody to protect him on the oline and nobody on defense to stop opposing offenses. He has nobody to blame but himself. Stop throwing people under the bus in the pressers when you lose. Be a man and take responsibility for your teams struggles. Maybe if you learn to share , then you would have good teammates and a good team. Stop being a selfish me only greedy jerk. And learn to be a leader. Nobody likes him or respects him. Next year will be worse. Who’s he gonna blame then? Can’t keep blaming the coach or oc. It’s time to look into the mirror. That’s where the problem is. This team will never win until Rodgers gets cut or retires. A good rookie qb with leadership and the 33 million off the books can fix alot of problems on offense and defense and turn around the packers in one year and be ready for the playoffs. Nobody wants to play with Rodgers. The sooner you move on the sooner you can draft a franchise qb for the next 15 years and start winning championships.

  41. Philbin brings a different scheme than what McCarthy was doing there. Is he the right guy? I don’t know. Maybe. Philbin would be successful as the Packers head coach. I doubt they will hire him though. Who cares what he did in Miami. Different place, different time. I am sure he learned from it. I would like to see a coach who can do something with the defense as well as the offense. Someone with co mentions to staff that can change things up.

  42. codylaws says:
    December 25, 2018 at 6:01 pm
    All other 32 teams 100% approved

    There are 33 teams in the league? That is news to me

  43. Well difference between time with Fins and Packers, as the coach knows the Packers inside out then he did with Miami. And that we shall see if he is kept there. Seems like the board agrees on this one about. Whatever Aaron wants he gets!

  45. Pretty smart talk from a fan of a team that hasn’t been to the playoffs for 8 years. Get to the conference finals and we’ll revisit the relax talk. Maybe being H-U-M-B-L-E would work for you better.

